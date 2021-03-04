TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced a commission-based series addition and a lower investment minimum for a series of its Private Wealth Pools to provide greater accessibility for Canadian investors.

In addition, the firm will mark the completion of its previously announced plans to change the listing venue for four regional and country ETFs to the NEO Exchange, with Franklin Templeton employees virtually ringing the opening bell today. March ETF cash distributions for certain ETFs have also been announced.

Series addition and changes for Private Wealth Pools

Franklin Templeton's Private Wealth Pools are now available in series A with preferred pricing and an investment minimum of $100,000. Also, the investment minimum for series O has been reduced to $100,000, and series PF was renamed as series F. Series F will retain its preferred pricing. The Private Wealth Pools, which provide strategic asset allocation based on long-term capital market expectations, include:

Certain ETFs migrated to NEO Exchange

At the opening bell today, March 4, 2021, the following ETFs will be listed and only available for trading on the NEO Exchange:

These ETFs were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at market close yesterday, March 3, 2021.

March ETF cash distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of March 12, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 19, 2021.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

