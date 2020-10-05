TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the October 2020 cash distributions for certain Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of October 14, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 21, 2020.

Franklin Templeton's ETF platform is designed to seek better client outcomes through a diverse and innovative product suite offered across asset classes and geographies. Over 90 ETFs are offered globally, providing solutions for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

