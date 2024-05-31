TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that a quorum for the special meetings was not reached for series PA of Franklin ActiveQuant Canadian Fund and Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Fund.* As a result, the special meetings for these series will be adjourned to June 7, 2024, at 9 a.m. EDT at Franklin Templeton Canada's office in Toronto.



The purpose of the special meetings is to consider merging the following funds:

Franklin ActiveQuant Canadian Fund into Franklin ClearBridge Canadian Equity Fund (formerly Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Fund)

Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Fund into Franklin U.S. Rising Dividends Fund

This adjournment will allow investors in series PA who have not yet voted, the opportunity to do so.

After all the votes have been tabulated and if approved, the mergers will be implemented on a tax-deferred basis after the close of business on or around June 21, 2024.



*Unitholders of series A, F, PA, PF and O units of Franklin ActiveQuant Canadian Fund and series PA, PF and O units of Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Fund are entitled to have their votes tabulated at the series level as well as the fund level because they will receive units that have a higher combined fee than the units they currently hold.

