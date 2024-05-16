Franklin Templeton Canada Announces a Risk Rating Change

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada announced a risk rating change for Franklin Quotential Diversified Equity Portfolio that will take effect today and be reflected in the fund's renewed fund facts document. This change is the result of the firm's annual renewal process and not the result of any alterations to the investment objective, strategy or management of this fund.

Fund Name Current

Risk Rating New

Risk Rating Franklin Quotential Diversified Equity Portfolio Low to Medium Medium



Investment Risk Classification Methodology

The methodology used to determine the risk rating of each mutual fund is based on the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) Investment Risk Classification Methodology. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each fund can be found in the simplified prospectus. The methodology is also available by contacting Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

In accordance with the standardized Investment Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the CSA, Franklin Templeton Canada reviews risk ratings at least annually and at any time when it no longer deems a fund's risk rating to be reasonable under the circumstances.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CDN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of April 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.



Copyright © 2024. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416-957-6191, [email protected]