Franklin Templeton Announces Cash Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares ETFs

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the July 2019 cash distributions for certain Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of July 12, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 19, 2019.

Fund Name Ticker Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF FLCI Active 0.065000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLGA Active 0.039347 Monthly Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF FLGD Smart

Beta 0.045000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLSL Active 0.062999 Monthly Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLUI Active 0.054398 Monthly

Franklin LibertyShares, Franklin Templeton's global ETF platform, enables investors to build portfolios aligned to their goals with a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs. For more information on Franklin LibertyShares ETFs, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$695 billion (over C$939 billion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca .

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Performance of an ETF may vary significantly from the performance of an index, as a result of transaction costs, expenses and other factors. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

