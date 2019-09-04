Franklin Templeton Announces Cash Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares ETFs Français

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Sep 04, 2019, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the September 2019 cash distributions for certain Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of September 12, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 19, 2019.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.071278

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF

FLBA

Active

0.133900

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.182036

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF

 FLCI

Active

0.065000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF

FLCP

Active

0.056000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA

Active

0.051587

Monthly

Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF

FLGD

Smart Beta

0.045000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF

FLRM

Active

0.131618

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF

FLSD

Active

0.036000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLSL

Active

0.099873

Monthly

Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLUI

Active

0.052787

Monthly

Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.112474

Quarterly

Franklin LibertyShares, the firm's global ETF platform, enables investors to pursue their desired outcomes through a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs. Franklin LibertyShares' passive ETFs are market cap-weighted and benchmarked to country or regional indices from FTSE Russell. For more information on Franklin LibertyShares ETFs, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$709 billion (over C$936 billion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Performance of an ETF may vary significantly from the performance of an index, as a result of transaction costs, expenses and other factors. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Media Contacts: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, sarah.kingdon@franklintempleton.ca; David Sylvester, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6560, david.sylvester@franklintempleton.ca.

