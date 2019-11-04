Franklin Templeton Announces Cash Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the November 2019 cash distributions and the estimated annual reinvested distributions for Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs.

November 2019 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of November 12, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 19, 2019.

Fund Name Ticker Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF FLCI Active 0.065000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF FLCP Active 0.056000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLGA Active 0.047673 Monthly Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.045000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF FLSD Active 0.036000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLSL Active 0.068325 Monthly Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLUI Active 0.038433 Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 8, 2020. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the chart below, are estimates only as of September 30, 2019. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 18, 2019.

Fund Name Ticker Type Estimated

Annual

Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.00 Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF FLBA Active 0.24 Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.00 Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF FLCI Active 0.00 Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF FLCP Active 0.00 Franklin LibertyQT International Equity Index ETF FLDM Smart Beta 0.00 Franklin LibertyQT Emerging Markets Index ETF FLEM Smart Beta 0.00 Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLGA Active 0.20 Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.13 Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.00 Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF FLRM Active 0.00 Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF FLSD Active 0.00 Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLSL Active 0.00 Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLUI Active 0.00 Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.17 Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.22

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.

Franklin LibertyShares, the firm's global ETF platform, enables investors to pursue their desired outcomes through a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs. Franklin LibertyShares' passive ETFs are market cap-weighted and benchmarked to country or regional indices from FTSE Russell. For more information on Franklin LibertyShares ETFs, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$692 billion (over C$917 billion) in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca .

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Performance of an ETF may vary significantly from the performance of an index, as a result of transaction costs, expenses and other factors. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Copyright © 2019. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contacts: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, sarah.kingdon@franklintempleton.ca.; David Sylvester, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6560, david.sylvester@franklintempleton.ca.

