Frank Vettese appointed to the Board of Directors of Royal Bank of Canada

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Vettese to its Board of Directors.

Most recently, Mr. Vettese was a two-term Managing Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte Canada for seven years and also served as Chair of the Americas Executive. Prior to that, he led one of Deloitte's four global business lines as the Managing Partner of Financial Advisory. He was also a member of Deloitte's Global Executive commencing in 2007 until retirement, and served on the Global Board of Directors. Over more than 17 years with the firm, he led a number of capability and service expansions into new areas, including: digital, analytics, cyber, artificial intelligence, and economics. Prior to joining Deloitte, Mr. Vettese co-founded and practiced within a boutique financial advisory firm for more than a decade.

Recognized by the United Nations and Catalyst Canada for his commitment to the advancement and empowerment of women in the workplace, Mr. Vettese was the co-founder of the Canadian Women's Initiative at Deloitte. He also served as Deloitte Canada's Chief Inclusion Officer, concurrent with his responsibilities as Managing Partner and Chief Executive, between 2016 and 2019. During this time, Mr. Vettese oversaw a significant and sustained increase in the number of women and other diverse leaders promoted and admitted to the partnership.

Mr. Vettese is a member of various community boards, including: Trustee of SickKids, Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year Advisory Board, the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund, the Dean's Advisory Board for the Schulich School of Business, and Catalyst Canada's Advisory Board. He holds Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from York University's Schulich School of Business, and has been recognized as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (Ontario) and as a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Business Valuators.

