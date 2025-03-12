STELLARTON, NS, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies proudly announces that eight students will be recognized for their exceptional achievements. These outstanding students will be honoured with the Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies Award taking place on March 27, 2025 in Stellarton, N.S.

List of award winners:

Dawson McCulloch , Port Williams, Nova Scotia - Acadia University

Amrit Pal Singh , India - Dalhousie University

Nathan Young , St. John's, Newfoundland - Memorial University

Matthew Kaul , Toronto, Ontario - Mount Allison University

Taylor Lougheed , Calgary, Alberta - Saint Mary's University

Ben Collings Mackay , Montague, Prince Edward Island - St. Francis Xavier University

Gillian Lorraine , Upper Onslow, Nova Scotia - St. Francis Xavier University

Luciana Quiroa Paredes , Peru - University of Prince Edward Island

These students all demonstrated excellence in Business Studies earning this prestigious recognition among a highly competitive field of participants from across Atlantic Canada Universities. Their dedication, hard work, and passion for business has set them apart as exemplary representatives of our future emerging business leaders.

The students recognized above will each receive a cash award of $45,000. They were selected from 32 outstanding finalists, nominated by the Deans of their respective business schools for their exceptional community impact, with a focus on entrepreneurship. In addition, we are also proud to recognize the remaining 24 finalists, who will each receive a $3,500 cash prize in honour of their inspiring achievements this year.

About the Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies

The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies began in 1989 to support the development of future business leaders and business programs at Atlantic Canadian Universities. This prestigious award honours students based on academics, entrepreneurship, leadership, community involvement, philanthropy, and career aspirations.

Each academic year eight awards are offered to full-time undergraduate students of business studies in universities in the Atlantic Provinces. The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies has awarded more than $4 million to students since its inception. The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies extends its congratulations to all award recipients. We look forward to their continued accomplishments and contributions to the communities in which they live and work.

