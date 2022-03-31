Frank Gehry Unveils Homecoming Masterpiece in Toronto: Forma

Gehry's work has been considered among the most influential in contemporary architecture. Throughout his illustrious career he has been recognized with numerous awards including the Pritzker Prize, the world's most prestigious architecture award. A few of Gehry's most notable projects include the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Named for the Latin and Italian meaning for form, shape and appearance, and inspired by the towers' dancing movement, Forma marks a bold, yet timeless masterpiece that will forever impact the way that visitors and residents experience Toronto.

"As we continued to meet with Frank, his team and our partners, we couldn't help but be drawn to the name, Forma," stated Amanda Wilson Watkins, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing of Great Gulf Group. "The 'form' – in true Gehry fashion – reflects, both literally and figuratively, the City of Toronto, and pays homage to where Mr. Gehry grew up."

Gehry's unique art forms are the hallmark of his international recognition, and the design of Forma's towers creates a sense of movement that will transcend the building. Forma's iridescent façade and twisting shape will reflect the colours of the sun and the form of the surrounding buildings to change Toronto's skyline.

"Forma will be an exceptional addition to the city's downtown Entertainment and Financial District," said Krystal Koo, Head of Marketing & Sales of Dream Unlimited Corp. "By collaborating with a full team of local and internationally recognized design talent, Forma brings inspiration from around the world and will become a new landmark for the city's skyline, elevating Toronto on the global stage."

Forma, a mixed-use development, located at Downtown Toronto's 266-284 King Street West, will feature two residential towers – one will be 73 storeys and the other will be 84 storeys with a total of 2034 condominiums – commercial and retail spaces and a new space for OCAD University.

"Working with a global team to see the Forma brand come to life has been inspiring," added Mitchell Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of Westdale Properties. "We are confident that Forma will put Toronto on the map as a world-class architectural destination and look forward to the next phase of this development as we reveal more details and launch sales later this year."

Sales for Forma are coming soon. For more information visit: www.formatoronto.com

About Great Gulf Group

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes, an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 2nd largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulfgroup.com.

About Dream Unlimited

Founded in 1994 with a vision to revolutionize the way people live and work, Dream is one of Canada's leading real estate companies, with over $15 billion in assets across North America and Europe. Across the Dream group platform, there is approximately 4 million square feet of GLA in retail or commercial properties and over 20,000 condominium or purpose-built rental units in our development pipeline and 9,000 acres of lands across Western Canada. Responsible for some of the country's most iconic and transformative projects, we always invest with purpose, embracing creativity, passion and innovation, delivering strong returns, while positively impacting the communities and the world around us through our focus on impact investing.

About Westdale Properties

For more than 60 years, Westdale has owned, managed and developed real estate across Canada and the United States. A family-owned company, Westdale is committed to creating positive experiences for the tens of thousands of North Americans who call our buildings home, and for those who work and shop at our properties. This commitment extends to our partners, suppliers, contractors, and our team of over 1,400 dedicated employees. With a core business consisting of over 50,000 residential units in Ontario, Quebec and 11 U.S. states, Westdale continues to expand its portfolio to include over 4 million square feet of retail, office, industrial, food & beverage, hotel and resort properties on both sides of the border. Westdale is also actively involved in a number of significant urban residential developments across North America, including projects in Toronto, Halifax, Kitchener, Atlanta, Dallas and Miami.

