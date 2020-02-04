Frank Clement's song Ice and Stone launched

His passion for country music makes him see things as they are, with simplicity, and the song demonstrates this quite well. Simple and touching, deep and engaging and it deals with the theme of mourning a lost love, where the pain is perceptible both in words and images.

Big country music names as collaborators

The song was composed by Frank Clement (lyrics and music) with the help of Patty Way (songwriter), whose career spanning more than 20 years has had several successes both for Disney and for big names in Nashville, including Tracy Byrd and the group Little Texas. Patty assisted Frank in the composition and interpretation of the emotions conveyed in the song. Ice and Stone was produced by Studio Nashville Nord's Yann Bélanger, guitarist for Emerson Drive, a group with many successes including a Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The percussions were provided by the talented Mike Melancon, a founding member of the group Emerson Drive.

The video beautifully transposes the song into images and emotions. Directed by Mathieu Provost (Belcanto Productions, 2015 recipient of the Best video corporation award at the International Questar Award in New York); the clip delivers the song with simplicity, brightness, powerful images and a perfect rhythm for a high quality finished product, imbued with truth and feeling.

