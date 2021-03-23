François Roberge, President and CEO of la Vie en Rose, and his two partners, Lina Di Liello and John Izzo, acquired the Canadian company in 1996

MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The year 2021 marks a key anniversary for the la Vie en Rose family. Twenty-five years ago, on February 4, 1996, François Roberge acquired the company along with his partners, his wife, Lina Di Liello, and his brother-in-law, John Izzo. Mr. Roberge is still the President and CEO of the lingerie, sleepwear and swimsuit retailer, which has become a leader in the Canadian economy with its head office and distribution centre still located in Montréal and over 3,000 employees nationwide.

"It was such a heartwarming feeling to realize that 2021 marks the 25th year that la Vie en Rose has been under our ownership. I can say that celebrating a company anniversary like this one is quite a success in our industry nowadays. Retail is far from being a walk in the park, especially in the last year, which has by far been my biggest challenge as an entrepreneur. I'm staying optimistic and I can't wait to see what the future holds!" says François Roberge.

A journey filled with achievements

The entrepreneur François Roberge made his first foray into the retail industry working for Boutiques San Francisco. There, he held many positions, including Construction Director and Banner Director. As he was developing a deep passion for the field, Mr. Roberge also obtained a degree in Finance and Marketing from HEC in the late 80s.

When he acquired la Vie en Rose at 33 years old, he saw this as a golden opportunity. For him, the name was strong, as were the locations. At that time, the company was owned by Harry Kaner who had founded it in 1985. After several consecutive years of losses incurred by the previous owners, Mr. Roberge was able to save 23 of the 26 stores when he bought the retail company. A year after the purchase, la Vie en Rose became profitable once again and stores were opened each year since, for a total of 201 locations across Canada, as well as 89 others in 16 different countries in 2021.

After launching the la Vie en Rose swimsuits collection in 1998 and creating the e-commerce website in 2001, the entrepreneur took a giant leap in 2015. He acquired the swimsuit and beachwear retailer Bikini Village along with its 48 stores. The banner now has over 65 stores nationwide.

Philanthropy and involvement

In 2002, François Roberge created the Roses of Hope Foundation. This charitable organization's mission is to financially support organizations that are committed to the well-being of women. Nineteen years later, $2.5 million has been donated, with more than half going towards the fight against breast cancer and support for women affected by the disease. La Vie en Rose also gives back to many other causes, in particular to organizations in its Montréal borough, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

In addition to his charitable activities, François Roberge is now a thought leader in the Canadian retail world thanks to his involvement and his many media appearances as an industry representative. He has been President of the Board of Directors of mmode, the Metropolitan Fashion Cluster, for five years. The cluster's mission is to improve the competitiveness and growth of the Quebec fashion industry. Mr. Roberge also sits on the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal's Metropolitan and Urban Affairs Committee and acts as mentor for many Canadian entrepreneurs. Given his passion for innovation and development, there should be no shortage of projects for François Roberge and la Vie en Rose. It will be very interesting to see what they do next!

About la Vie en Rose Inc.

Founded in 1985, Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. has stood out as a Canadian leader in the lingerie and swimwear industry since its acquisition by François Roberge in 1996. Based in Montréal, the company has over 3,000 employees and 265 stores across Canada under two separate brands, la Vie en Rose and Bikini Village. La Vie en Rose focuses on women and offers high-quality and affordable undergarments, lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear, swimwear and beachwear. Bikini Village positions itself as the destination of choice for the best selection of branded swimwear, beachwear and accessories for women and men. Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. is a true Canadian success story. It has been growing internationally since 2004 and has opened 89 la Vie en Rose stores in 16 countries.

