TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that François Poirier will be joining its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2024.

Mr. Poirier is President and CEO of TC Energy Corporation, one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies, and brings significant experience in the energy sector spanning power generation, sustainability, risk management, and corporate development. Mr. Poirier has held a variety of senior leadership roles at TC Energy Corporation including Chief Operating Officer and President, Power and Storage. He also previously served as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development.

In addition, Mr. Poirier has 25 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. Prior to joining TC Energy Corporation, he served as President and Head, Investment Banking and Capital Markets for Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd.

"François brings deep strategic expertise across key sectors in the North American economy, and complements skills and experience on our Board," said Kate Stevenson, Chair of the Board, CIBC. "Adding his perspective as a prominent business leader from Western Canada will further our efforts to oversee the continued execution of CIBC's client-focused growth strategy."

Mr. Poirier graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Operations Research from the University of Ottawa, and holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

