MONTRÉAL, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Octane Racing Group today announced that after 30 years in the organization, François Dumontier, President and CEO, will hand over the reins of Octane Racing Group.

François Dumontier was appointed Operations Coordinator for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in 1994, and later Director of Operations in 1996, after beginning his career at Société de l'île Notre-Dame. He founded the Octane Racing Group in 2002 and became President and CEO of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in 2009. François is also President of the National Sporting Authority (ASN) of Canada and a member of the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (CMHF). Over the years, he has been heavily involved in the development of motorsports in Canada, as well as its international influence.

"It is with a profound sense of accomplishment that I hand over the wheel after devoting thirty years to the development of motorsports in Canada, and in particular Formula 1 in Montréal. I am proud to leave a legacy of a world-class event – the most important sporting event in Canada, to the city of Montréal, to Québec and to Canada. Formula 1 is more popular than ever, and I wish the organization success as Montréal continues to take its place on a fast-developing circuit. "

- François Dumontier, former President and CEO of Octane Racing Group

To ensure a smooth transition, François Dumontier will stay on as a strategic advisor. He will also continue to serve on the FIA's Circuit Sport Committee and Single-Seater Committee.

Jean-Philippe Paradis becomes President and CEO of Octane Racing Group

Jean-Philippe Paradis will assume leadership of the Octane Racing Group, effective immediately, in addition to his role at Bell Media. Jean-Philippe is an experienced and astute leader with extensive business and management experience. As a VP at Bell Media, he has worked closely with Octane Racing Group, most recently for the organization and promotion of the 2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. Jean-Philippe is passionate about sports and their importance in our communities.

"I'm honoured to be named President and CEO of Octane Racing Group. The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix is one of Canada's largest sporting and tourism events, attracting fans from all over the world, and I am excited to lead this amazing team going forward. I would like to thank François Dumontier for his leadership over the past three decades; his impact on Canadian motorsports is immense. I wish him well for the future and I look forward to continued collaboration with him as our strategic advisor."

- Jean-Philippe Paradis, incoming President and CEO, Octane Racing Group

Sandrine Garneau promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Brand & Strategy

Sandrine Garneau currently Executive Director, Brand & Strategy for Octane Racing Group will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Brand & Strategy, effective immediately. Sandrine has been with the Octane Racing Group since 2014. She started her career in a communications and marketing coordinator role, and quickly rose through the leadership ranks. She was instrumental in raising the profile of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix to where it is today. With her great leadership skills and in-depth knowledge of Formula 1, she will be instrumental in ensuring the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix reaches new heights.

About Octane Racing Group

A Montréal-based Canadian company, Octane Racing Group Inc. is the promoter of FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA through an agreement made with Formula One Administration Limited and Formula 1 World Championship Limited (which, together, hold the commercial rights to F1). Bell acquired the Octane Racing Group in 2021, which now operates as a standalone entity within the Bell group of companies.

