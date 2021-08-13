The Pointe-Claire business has thus been able to conduct marketing activities.

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Greater Montréal region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis and Caucus Chair, Francis Scarpaleggia, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $100,000 in financial support for Mogile Technologies Inc. This innovative information technology business has created the ChargeHub platform, which enables electric vehicle owners to find all public charging stations in Canada and the United States on a single interactive map while facilitating payment across the various charging networks. This repayable contribution has enabled the company to pursue its business development activities by developing various promotional tools, a website and digital marketing tools.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"By investing in Mogile Technologies' marketing strategy, the Government of Canada is following through on its commitments, helping businesses to expand, innovate and export their products so they can create quality jobs and thereby ensure a prosperous Canadian economy."

Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis and Caucus Chair

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, Mogile Technologies is better equipped to continue to innovate in a cutting-edge field and strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets, which will also help stimulate the regional economy. This support will thus benefit the entire Greater Montréal region and enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

