Franchise Global Health Inc. Opens the Market

Franchise Global Health Inc. is a fully integrated medical cannabis company focused on building industry-leading, European-focused medical cannabis operations with an expertise in genetics, cultivation, and pharma distribution. Franchise has an early mover advantage in the European market after receiving the first import and distribution license in Germany with strong relationships in over 1,200 German pharmacies along with pharma distribution expertise and networks across 18 countries. Europe continues to be one of the fastest growing medical cannabis markets and is estimated to grow to CAD 4 billion by 2025.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

