FPX Nickel Provides Update on 2025 Community Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent community investment initiatives. FPX is committed to positively contributing to the communities where we operate through investments in programs or organizations that address inequality and are strongly aligned with Company values. FPX established the Community Office in 2024 in Fort St. James, which is located approximately 90 km from the Baptiste Nickel Project (the "Project"). The Company hosts regular open houses which offer the opportunity for local community members to learn about the Company, its employees, and the Project, and to provide early feedback to inform the Company's activities.

"Through early community feedback, we have heard about the importance of access to education and training, and about finding meaningful ways to support the people and programs in the communities in which we operate to help create lasting, positive impacts," commented Martin Turenne, FPX's President and CEO. "We are pleased to provide an update on two important initiatives, our Student Bursary Program and Community Investment Program. We are thrilled to have made these contributions so far in 2025 and look forward to continuing to support other important local community-driven initiatives, aligned with our core values of safety, respect, and collaboration."

Student Bursary Program

The Company is pleased to announce the establishment of a Student Bursary Program (Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards) through Indspire, a Canadian Indigenous-led charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals through scholarships, mentorship, and community-driven programs.

FPX has funded a total value of $25,000 for 2025. Selection of candidates is completed independently by Indspire, with the amount awarded to each successful recipient determined at Indspire's discretion based on financial need. The value of awards ranges from $3,500 to $5,000. FPX is very pleased to announce the first two bursary awards have been granted to recipients from Binche Whut'en and Takla Nation.

The next application intake deadline is August 1, 2025. Details on eligibility and how to apply can be found on the Indspire website: https://indspirefunding.ca/fpx-nickel/

Community Investment Program

In the first quarter of 2025, FPX launched the Community Investment Program, with a total funding value of $50,000. The objective of the program is to drive meaningful, positive impact in the communities where the Company operates. Investments are considered on an ongoing basis and prioritized based on initiatives that address inequality and closely align with core Company values of safety, respect, and collaboration.

Investments made in the first quarter of 2025 include:

Free Public Skating (District of Fort St James ): A donation from FPX funded free public skating at the Fort Forum for the 2024/2025 public skating season.

A donation from FPX funded free public skating at the Fort Forum for the 2024/2025 public skating season. Indigenous Night Hockey Game ( Takla Nation ): FPX provided a contribution for Takla Elders and family to attend the Prince George Cougars Indigenous Night hockey game on January 24, 2025 .

FPX provided a contribution for and family to attend the Prince George Cougars Indigenous Night hockey game on . Annual Trail Maintenance Fundraising (Fort St. James Snowmobile Club): FPX provided support for the Fort St. James Snowmobile Club through a donation to their annual Poker Ride held March 1, 2025 , which brings communities together to enjoy the outdoors and helps fund maintenance of trails to keep them in safe condition.

FPX provided support for the Fort St. James Snowmobile Club through a donation to their annual Poker Ride held , which brings communities together to enjoy the outdoors and helps fund maintenance of trails to keep them in safe condition. Hobiyee Ceremony Attendance (Fort St. James Secondary School Boys and Girls Club): FPX provided a contribution to the Ntsoo ookw'un'a 'int'oh and Ts'iyaz Nus Indigenous & Culture Knowledge Girls and Boys program at Fort St. James Secondary School for students to attend the Hobiyee full moon ceremony in New Aiyansh on February 19-23, 2025 .

FPX provided a contribution to the Ntsoo ookw'un'a 'int'oh and Ts'iyaz Nus Indigenous & Culture Knowledge Girls and Boys program at Fort St. James Secondary School for students to attend the Hobiyee full moon ceremony in New Aiyansh on . Ndi yun k'ut khusna 2025 (On This Living Land) (Nak'azdli Whut'en): FPX provided a contribution to the Ndi yun k'ut khusna 2025 (On This Living Land) event to be held in May. Formerly called "Wildlife Week", this annual event serves as a valuable forum for communities, partners, participants, and individuals to exchange knowledge and engage in discussions around wildlife management and conservation efforts.

FPX provided a contribution to the Ndi yun k'ut khusna 2025 (On This Living Land) event to be held in May. Formerly called "Wildlife Week", this annual event serves as a valuable forum for communities, partners, participants, and individuals to exchange knowledge and engage in discussions around wildlife management and conservation efforts. "Walk a Mile in My Moccasins" Golf Tournament (Sasuchan Development Corp, Takla Nation ): FPX is a silver sponsor of the "Walk a Mile in My Moccasins" golf tournament on June 19, 2025 . All proceeds from this event will benefit the Nus Wadeezuhl Community School in Takla Landing , to support upgrades to technology and cultural programs for students.

Shape the Future of our Work

FPX is committed to finding meaningful ways to support the people and programs in the communities in which we operate to create lasting, positive impacts. To inform us about new programs or initiatives or to apply for the Community Investment Program, please reach out to our team, in-person at our Community Office at 602 Stuart Drive West, Fort St. James, or by email at: [email protected].

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

