FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") that was announced on December 2, 2024. Since December 5, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 720,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at an average price of $0.24 per share under the NCIB.

The repurchased shares represent progress toward the Company's ability to acquire up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, over the 12-month period ending December 5, 2025. All shares repurchased under the NCIB have been cancelled.

Purchases under the NCIB continue to be executed through open market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the acquisition price determined by the prevailing market conditions at the time of each transaction. Cormark Securities Inc. is managing the NCIB on behalf of FPX.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

