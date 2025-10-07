FPI and FP Canada™ Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Global Financial Planning Standards

JOHANNESBURG and TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI) and FP Canada have officially entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration, promote professional excellence, and enhance the global ecosystem for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals. The announcement comes as the organizations celebrate World Financial Planning Day on October 8, 2025.

The MOU formalizes the commitment of both organizations to work together on joint initiatives that will benefit financial planners, their clients, and the broader profession in both countries. Key areas of collaboration include:

Coordinated policy engagement on international issues impacting financial planning.

Mutual recognition of continuing education/continuous professional development programs, enabling cross-border learning opportunities.

Joint thought leadership projects to advance global financial planning standards.

Exploration of opportunities to support greater mobility for CFP® professionals between Canada and South Africa.

"This agreement is a significant step forward in strengthening the voice of the global financial planning profession," said Lelané Bezuidenhout, CFP, CEO of the FPI. "By working closely with FP Canada, we can share best practices, support our members in an increasingly interconnected world, and ultimately deliver greater value to the public we serve."

Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada, added: "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to promoting the highest standards of competency, ethics, and professionalism worldwide. Together, we will create opportunities for financial planners to broaden their expertise and enhance the impact they have on their clients' financial well-being."

The MOU also establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration, with annual strategic meetings to review progress and explore new opportunities. Both organizations will highlight the partnership on their respective websites and will jointly promote relevant events, educational programs, and consumer research.

About the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI)

The FPI is a South African not-for-profit professional body for financial planners and financial advisors, setting high standards for professional competency, ethics, and conduct. FPI offers the internationally recognised CFP® designation, as well as the SAQA registered FSA® and RFP® designations and is committed to advancing the financial planning profession in the public interest.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification, and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

About World Financial Planning Day

Each year, the global financial planning profession will come together for World Financial Planning Day to help raise awareness of the value of financial planning, having a financial plan, and working with a financial planner who has committed to standards of competency and ethics and putting clients' interests first. See World Financial Planning Day – Live your today. Plan your tomorrow. for more information.

