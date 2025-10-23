FP Canada™ Money & Milestones survey reveals Canadians are confident in affording life milestones, despite financial challenges

68 per cent of Canadians are confident that they will be able to afford their life milestones, such as retirement, travel, and homeownership.

The most common financial challenges Canadians face in saving up for their milestones are not having enough left after paying necessary expenses (41%), economic uncertainty (35%), and paying off debt (31%).

Canadians who work with a financial professional, such as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional or a QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, are more confident in achieving their life milestones than those who don't (79% vs. 59%).

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Financial uncertainty is leading the national conversation, yet Canadians feel confident in their ability to achieve their financial goals, according to FP Canada's Money & Milestones survey. Ahead of Financial Literacy Month happening this November, the national survey of 1,512 people conducted by Leger explores the life milestones that are most important to Canadians and how they are working toward them financially.

Confidence and Aspirations in Affording Milestones

According to the Money & Milestones survey, the milestones most Canadians are actively saving for are retirement, including both full and semi-retirement (50%), travel (42%), and buying a home (19%). Younger Canadians aged 18-34 are prioritizing travel (43%), buying a home (38%), and retirement (34%) as their top milestones. Middle-aged Canadians aged 35-54 are more focused on retirement (61%), travel (47%), and their children's education (25%).

In a moment of economic instability for the country, the survey found that Canadians are demonstrating financial confidence, as over two-thirds (68%) said they are confident in their ability to afford their milestones. Asked how they'll pay for their milestones, Canadians said they have money saved or are actively saving (52%), they plan to use their long-term savings (36%), and they plan to use their RRSPs. Few said they are planning to pay for their milestones through an inheritance from their family (9%) or financial help from their family (8%).

Those aged 18-34 are the most likely to say they will take out a loan (12%) to afford life milestones than any other age group (5% of those aged 35+).

"Everyone has unique aspirations, and at different life stages, our priorities change. Overall, Canadians are showing confidence in saving for their life goals, and are exploring a variety of avenues to fund their future milestones," said Laura Bishop, a QAFP® professional at IG Wealth Management in Winnipeg, Manitoba. "With so many competing priorities and so many factors to consider, personalized financial planning guidance is essential to balance today's opportunities with long-term security. FP Canada's Money & Milestones survey shows that those who work with a financial planner not only save more effectively but also gain knowledge, confidence, and peace of mind."

Obstacles Delaying Life Milestones

Canadians face financial challenges when working toward their life milestones. Around half (51%) said they are putting off at least one milestone for financial reasons, including travel (27%), retirement (19%), and homeownership (15%). The top reasons for delaying are not having enough money after paying necessary expenses (41%), economic uncertainty (35%), and focusing on paying off debt (31%).

Many Canadians aged 35-54 are delaying milestones with the top reasons being not having enough money after paying necessary expenses (48%), paying off debt (37%), economic uncertainty (36%), and being overwhelmed by thinking about money (22% vs. 18%). Many of those aged 55+ reported economic uncertainty as a top reason (40%), and it is the top-cited reason among those aged 18-34 (31%).

The Evolving Idea of Retirement

Canadians' vision of retirement is changing. Even though half of Canadians are saving for retirement, more specifically, over a quarter (26%) are saving for retirement where they work less, compared to over a third (35%) who are saving for retirement where they don't work at all.

This shift is most visible among younger Canadians. While there are significantly more Canadians aged 35-54 and 55+ who are saving for full retirement compared to semi-retirement, the number of those aged 18-34 stays virtually the same (20% vs. 21%), suggesting younger generations are open to non-traditional types of retirement.

The Lasting Positive Impact of Professional Financial Planning

While the research suggests a positive financial outlook among Canadians overall, the impact of financial help is clear. The Money & Milestones survey found that those who work with a financial professional, such as a CFP professional or QAFP professional, are significantly more likely to feel confident about affording their milestones than those who don't (79% vs 59%).

"It's undeniable that Canadians are facing a moment of great economic uncertainty. However, the high levels of confidence in being able to achieve what matters most in their lives--especially among those who work with a financial professional--is encouraging," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO at FP Canada. "Our Money & Milestones survey highlights how CFP professionals and QAFP professionals are actively helping hardworking Canadians to achieve their important life milestones."

About the Money & Milestones Survey

The Money & Milestones survey is conducted for FP Canada by Leger, the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company. The survey was completed between August 15 and August 18, 2025, using Leger's online panel, receiving 1,512 Canadian respondents nationwide. For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1,512 respondents has a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

