FP Canada™ welcomes Tashia Batstone as President & CEO

TORONTO, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Tashia Batstone begins her new role as President & Chief Executive Officer, becoming the first woman in the organization's history to hold the position. Ms. Batstone takes over the reins from Cary List, who will be retiring from FP Canada on June 30, after 15 years at the helm.

Ms. Batstone, who began her career in academia, is a seasoned financial services executive and brings with her a wealth of leadership experiences, having led many strategic transformational initiatives at the provincial and national level with Canada's accounting profession.

Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"I'm honoured to lead FP Canada, a purpose-driven organization that has such high aspirations for the wellbeing and financial confidence of Canadians," said Ms. Batstone. "I have seen first-hand over the past year how financial planners have stepped up to help Canadians navigate unprecedented challenges and regain their footing. I look forward to working towards a future where all Canadians have access to financial planning and have the financial confidence and wellbeing they need."

"I am delighted to welcome Tashia, on behalf of the board of directors," said Brett Millard, CFP®, Chair, FP Canada Board. "Tashia's leadership skills, passion for financial planning and her depth of experience will be instrumental in FP Canada's continued success in advancing professional financial planning."

"Financial planning today is at an interesting point in its evolution, with technology reshaping the nature of advice and the role of the human advisor. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to lead innovation and continue to maintain the highest standards for financial planners," Ms. Batstone said.

To learn more about Ms. Batstone, visit our website fpcanada.ca.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

