FP Canada™ welcomes Moira Klein-Swormink and Susan Silma as new board directors

Moira Klein-Swormink and Susan Silma join the FP Canada Board of Directors as directors at large; FP Canada also bids farewell to departing director Pierre Piché.

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the appointment of two new directors at large, Moira Klein-Swormink and Susan Silma. Moira and Susan will volunteer their expertise to the board of directors, which works on behalf of Canadians, Certified Financial Planner® professionals and qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals, and other stakeholders to realize FP Canada's purpose — championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by advancing professional financial planning.

Moira Klein-Swormink is the Principal, Branch Development at Edward Jones Canada. She's held various positions within the organization, having previously acted as its Principal, Wealth Management Advice & Solutions; Director, Client Strategies Group; and Director, Branch Team Performance. During her time at Edward Jones, she's led a large number of major projects and successfully launched several new programs.

Moira has a wealth of experience in public and non-profit governance, including as a stakeholder advisory committee member for the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), a board member for Junior Achievement of Central Ontario, and as a volunteer advisor for the Fare Share Foodbank in Oakville. She earned her bachelor's degree from Western University and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Dalhousie University.

Susan Silma currently leads member engagement transformation at one of Canada's largest pension funds. Susan is a lawyer and former regulator who is passionate about humanizing the client experience in the financial services industry and promoting financial wellness for Canadians. Throughout her career, she has leveraged her deep understanding of the industry to champion transformative improvements in client outcomes. She has worked with large banks and insurance companies, independent dealers, and a technology firm.

Susan has been an active volunteer and board member for over a decade at Community Living Toronto, a recognized leader and innovator that supports individuals with intellectual disabilities. She has a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Schulich School of Business.

"FP Canada couldn't achieve its mandate without the highly accomplished professionals who volunteer their time as board members," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Moira and Susan's unique financial services backgrounds, in-depth expertise, and proven leadership capabilities make them exceptional additions to our board of directors. I look forward to hearing their perspectives and seeing FP Canada benefit from their contributions."

A further change to the FP Canada Board of Directors is the departure of director at large, Pierre Piché. Pierre is a retired executive who had a very successful career as an economist, financier, and investor with organizations in Europe and Canada for over 35 years. "Pierre has played an important role in helping FP Canada reach major milestones and navigate recent shifts impacting the financial planning profession," says Ron Harvey, Chair of the FP Canada Board of Directors. "On behalf of FP Canada and the entire board, I'd like to thank him for his commitment and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

The FP Canada Board of Directors is composed of individuals with varied backgrounds relevant to FP Canada's mandate. In addition to Moira Klein-Swormink and Susan Silma, current members include board chair Ronald P. Harvey (retired executive), Christopher Dewdney (Principal, Dewdney & Co.), Yves L. Giroux (Vice President of Multi-Network Business Development, Desjardins Financial Security), Winston Maharaj (retired executive), Nira Sivakumar (AI Partner, Deloitte), Teresa Black Hughes (Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager, RGF Integrated Wealth Management), Susan Howe (Director, Financial Planning at Royal Bank of Canada ), Denise McEachern (Assistant Vice President, Strategic Wealth Initiatives at Sun Life Financial), and Julie Raîche (Vice President, Personal Banking, Eastern Quebec at National Bank).

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Molly Davidson, FP Canada, [email protected]