FP Canada™ Releases 2021-22 Annual Report

Proclamation of title protection legislation in Ontario , enhancing consumer clarity and protection, which FP Canada has advocated for consistently over many years

Development of a new Strategic Plan, driven by IMAGINE 2030, FP Canada's vision of financial wellness for all Canadians—a pivotal step in positioning FP Canada to lead the financial planning profession into the future

Expanded support for professional financial planners through greater collaboration with industry and other partners, and new resources that include CFP Professional and QAFP Professional Toolkits

Increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure all Canadians have access to professional financial planning that supports their diverse needs

Expanded support for educators, including a new toolkit to help educators communicate to students about the value of a career in financial planning

Launch of the QAFP Certification to CFP Certification Bridge Program, a new certification pathway

Record attendance at the 2021 FP Canada Financial Planning Conference, during Financial Planning Week, with almost 2,000 participants from across Canada

"I am glad to report a successful year for FP Canada, with significant progress in several key areas," says Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "In particular, FP Canada has championed title protection legislation to strengthen consumer protection for many years, and we are very pleased to see it now in place in Ontario, with other provinces working on similar legislation. This was one of many highlights from the past year."

"For FP Canada's Board of Directors, our priority this year was to support the development of FP Canada's new three-year Strategic Plan, which charts a course toward our IMAGINE 2030 vision of financial wellness for all Canadians," said Martin Dupras, Pl. Fin., Chair, FP Canada Board of Directors. "Thank you to all FP Canada staff, volunteers and board members for their hard work and dedication."

FP Canada Standards Council Report

Published alongside FP Canada's Annual Report is the FP Canada Standards Council 2021 Report. The Standards Council sets, maintains and enforces financial planning standards for CFP professionals and QAFP professionals in Canada, in the public interest thereby fostering trust in the financial planning profession.

Highlights for the Standards Council in 2021 included:

Development of a new Terms of Engagement Tool that supports certificants in ensuring client engagements are appropriately and consistently documented and helps them meet their professional obligations relating to disclosure in the FP Canada Standards Council Standards of Professional Responsibility

Development of two new rules of conduct regarding certificants' use of technology when providing financial planning services to clients

Continued flexible delivery of certification exams, giving candidates the choice to write in-person at test centres or remotely through online proctoring, with a third exam administration added for increased access

The report includes an overview of complaint intake and disciplinary activity in 2021, and it offers insights into current areas of focus and trends noted by the enforcement department and by the independent panels that support the Standards Council.

Explore our interactive microsite to see more highlights from FP Canada's latest Annual Report.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner professionals (as at June 30, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

About the FP Canada Standards Council

A division of FP Canada, the FP Canada Standards Council establishes and enforces financial planning standards, sets the certification requirements for professional financial planners and develops and delivers certification examinations. The FP Canada Standards Council ensures FP Canada certificants―Certified Financial Planner professionals and Qualified Associate Financial Planner professionals―meet appropriate standards of competence and professionalism through rigorous requirements of education, examination, experience, and ethics. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

