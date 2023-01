FP Canada™ recognizes top performing candidates on the October 2022 CFP® exam

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada is pleased to announce the individuals who have received the top three scores for the October 2022 sitting of the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® exam. The following candidates have earned a place on FP Canada's prestigious President's List.

1 st place—Brian McCrae—Peterborough, ON (Designed Securities Ltd.)





place— Ikhlas Roselli—Ottawa, ON (TD Bank Financial Group) 3rd place—Chantelle Clarke—Peterborough, ON (CIBC)

From left to right: Brian McCrae, Ikhlas Roselli, Chantelle Clark (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"Congratulations to Brian, Ikhlas, and Chantelle on their impressive achievement," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We at FP Canada commend you on your performances on the CFP exam and wish you continued success in your financial planning careers."

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements, including an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program; FP Canada-Approved Advanced Curriculum Program; the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course; and the CFP Professional Education Program, which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics. They must also pass a rigorous exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain their certification, CFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

The CFP exam is a standardized national exam with questions focusing on elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile . The six-hour exam consists of stand-alone multiple-choice, and case-based constructed-response questions.

FP Canada offers the CFP exam in both English and French three times each year. Candidates who wish to sit for the next CFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About CFP Certification

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada and throughout the world and is considered the standard for the financial planning profession. CFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide holistic financial planning strategies and solutions at the highest level of complexity required of the profession, and work with their clients to build a financial plan so that they can Live Life Confidently™.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,300 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and about 1,600 QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals (as of December 31, 2022) who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

