FP Canada™ Recognizes Top Performers on the February 2025 CFP® Exam and QAFP® Exam

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announces the candidates who received the top scores on the February 2025 sittings of the Certified Financial Planner® exam and Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam.

The following top-scoring CFP exam writers have earned a spot on the President's List.

From left to right: Aravind Sithamparapillai, Reid Palmer, Benjamin Elliot, Cameron Smith, Yashmeen Saroye (CNW Group/FP Canada)

1 st Place, CFP Exam—Aravind Sithamparapillai—Hamilton, ON (Aligned Capital Partners Inc.)

Place, CFP Exam—Aravind Sithamparapillai—Hamilton, ON (Aligned Capital Partners Inc.) 2 nd Place, CFP Exam—Reid Palmer—London, ON (Assante Capital Management Ltd.)

Place, CFP Exam—Reid Palmer—London, ON (Assante Capital Management Ltd.) 3 rd Place (tie), CFP Exam—Benjamin Elliot—North Vancouver, BC (RBC Dominion Securities Inc.)

Place (tie), CFP Exam—Benjamin Elliot—North (RBC Dominion Securities Inc.) 3rd Place (tie), CFP Exam—Cameron Smith—Burlington, ON (Investment Planning Counsel)

The following top scorer on the QAFP exam has earned the QAFP Exam Award of Merit:

1st Place, QAFP Exam—Yashmeen Saroye—North York, ON (Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.)

"I'd like to sincerely congratulate Aravind, Reid, Benjamin, Cameron, and Yashmeen for their exceptional performances on the CFP exam and QAFP exam," says FP Canada President and CEO Tashia Batstone. "We at FP Canada commend you on your success. We wish you all the best as you move forward in the financial planning profession."

The CFP exam and QAFP exam are standardized national exams with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile for CFP Certification and the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile for QAFP Certification, respectively. The CFP exam is a six-hour exam consisting of both multiple-choice questions and case-based constructed response questions. The QAFP exam is a three-hour exam consisting of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the CFP exam and QAFP exam in both English and French. Candidates who wish to sit during the next exam administration can register by logging into their FP Canada accounts.

About CFP Certification

Certified Financial Planner certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada and throughout the world and is considered the gold standard for the profession. CFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide holistic financial planning strategies and solutions at the highest level of complexity required of the profession and work with their clients to build a financial plan so that they can Live Life Confidently™. CFP professionals in Canada are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. There are about 17,300 CFP professionals across Canada, part of an international network of more than 230,000 in 27 territories around the world. CFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About QAFP Certification

Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification demonstrates a financial planner's competence and commitment to high ethical standards including putting their clients' interests first. Certification demonstrates professionals have the ability to offer holistic financial advice for today's speed of life. QAFP professionals have proven they have the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide financial planning strategies and solutions for clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP professionals are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

