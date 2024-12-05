FP Canada™ recognizes top performer on the October 2024 QAFP® exam

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announces the candidate who received the top score on the October 2024 sitting of the QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam. Alissa McAnuff has earned the QAFP Exam Award of Merit. Ms. McAnuff is a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Burlington, Ontario.

"I'd like to offer Alissa my sincere congratulations on her impressive performance on the QAFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We at FP Canada applaud your success and wish you the very best as you advance in your financial planning career."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have a post-secondary diploma, and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain certification, QAFP professionals must keep their knowledge and skills current by completing 12 hours of continuing education each year. They must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™. To learn more about QAFP certification, visit the FP Canada website .

The QAFP exam is a standardized national exam with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile for QAFP Certification . The weightings of the Competency Profile and the exam format are outlined in the FP Canada Blueprint: QAFP Examination. The three-hour exam consists of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the QAFP exam in both English and French, and candidates who wish to sit for the next QAFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada accounts.

About QAFP Certification

QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER certification demonstrates a financial planner's competence and commitment to high ethical standards including putting their clients' interests first. Certification demonstrates professionals have the ability to offer holistic financial advice for today's speed of life. QAFP professionals have proven they have the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide financial planning strategies and solutions for clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP professionals are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

