FP Canada™ Publishes 2019-2020 Integrated Annual Report

Smooth transition to operating as FP Canada with its two new divisions;





Redesign of the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ® certification program to meet the evolving needs and expectations of consumers;





certification program to meet the evolving needs and expectations of consumers; Launch of QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification;





First educational offerings from the FP Canada Institute to help planners develop essential professional and human behavioural skills, part of the redesigned CFP ® certification program;





certification program; Record numbers of candidates challenged FP Canada's certification exams in 2019-20: a total of 3,181 candidates, up more than 50% from the previous year;





Significant success on the policy front, with new titling legislation for financial planners passed in Ontario and Saskatchewan , and active discussions with other provinces;





and , and active discussions with other provinces; Prompt response to the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic, with support for students, certificants and consumers, including new customized online resources; and





Official agreement with the Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF) as a proud partner of FP Canada, laying the groundwork to establish a unified, Canada -wide financial planning profession with a strong coordinated voice, a national strategy and unified standards.

"Although the 2019-2020 fiscal year ended on a sombre note as we all grappled with the huge challenges associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, it was nonetheless a monumental year for FP Canada and for professional financial planning in Canada," says FP Canada President and CEO Cary List. "This Annual Report reflects the resilience and reinvigoration that FP Canada has demonstrated as we work to champion better financial wellness for all Canadians."

Since 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of FP Canada's predecessor organization, the Annual Report also highlights key milestones since the inception of the organization.

"Professional financial planning has come a long way in the past 25 years, and there's plenty to celebrate as we commemorate this milestone," says Brett Millard, FP Canada Board Chair.

The integrated Annual Report is presented on an interactive website featuring charts, graphs, infographics and a special video message from FP Canada's President and CEO and Board Chair. The report includes specific highlights from each of FP Canada's divisions.

FP Canada Standards Council Report

Published alongside FP Canada's Annual Report is the FP Canada Standards Council 2019 Report. The Standards Council's mandate is to set, maintain and enforce financial planning standards, to protect the public interest thereby fostering trust in the financial planning profession. The Standards Council is also responsible for developing and delivering certification exams.

The Report details the important professional oversight role that the Standards Council plays in the public interest. It includes an overview of complaint intake and disciplinary activity in 2019, and it offers insights into current areas of focus and trends noted by the enforcement department and by the independent panels that support the Standards Council.

Recently, the Standards Council improved the accessibility of its complaints process. Members of the public who have a complaint about a CFP professional or QAFP™ professional have the option of completing a new online complaint form on the FP Canada website, or completing and submitting a PDF form via email or mail.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are approximately 21,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards.

CFP®, Certified Financial Planner® and the logo are trademarks owned by Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and used under license. All other trademarks are those of FP Canada™. © 2020 FP Canada™. All rights reserved.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Harman, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.fpcanada.ca/

