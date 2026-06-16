FP Canada™ Launches Second Year of Diversity in Action Scholarship

The initiative reflects FP Canada's ongoing efforts to expand access to financial planning careers and support a more representative profession that can better meet the needs of all Canadians.

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ today announced the opening of the 2026 application period for its Diversity in Action Scholarship, continuing its commitment to supporting aspiring financial planners from underrepresented communities.

Now in its second year, the annual scholarship will support five individuals who are pursuing Certified Financial Planner® certification or Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification. Women, racialized persons, Indigenous persons, 2SLGBTQ+ individuals, and persons with disabilities who can demonstrate a financial need are eligible to apply.

Recipients will receive financial support of up to $5,000 each to cover the cost of enrollment in a qualifying FP Canada Institute™ education program. Eligible programs include the QAFP® Certification Program, the QAFP Certification Program for Mutual Funds or Securities Licensed Representatives, the CFP® Certification Program, and the CFP Certification Program for Mutual Funds or Securities Licensed Representatives. These programs fulfill the complete education requirements for QAFP certification and CFP certification, respectively.

"Encouraging people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in financial planning is important to the profession's future, and this scholarship supports that goal," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "In 2026, we look forward to once again investing in a deserving group of individuals whose perspectives and experiences will help shape the future of the profession."

The Diversity in Action Scholarship is part of FP Canada's long-term commitment to building a more inclusive and representative profession as part of its IMAGINE 2030 vision. Through this vision, the organization aims to ensure that all Canadians have access to professional financial planning that supports their diverse needs.

Scholarship applicants must have completed a post-secondary degree or diploma or be in their final year of study. They must demonstrate both financial need and an intent to pursue a career in financial planning through a written essay as part of the application process.

Applications for the scholarship are now open and will close on September 14, 2026.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]