FP Canada™ and Rotman School of Management Launch New Program Supporting the Path to CFP® Certification

The Financial Planning Business Essentials Program combines technical education, applied learning, and business school instruction to help professionals advance their careers.

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - FP Canada and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto have partnered to launch the Financial Planning Business Essentials Program. This guided, instructor-led education program supports professionals on their path toward CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification.

Developed by FP Canada and delivered by Rotman, the program offers an interactive learning experience that fulfills the technical education requirements for CFP certification. It also helps participants strengthen their professional capabilities and prepare for more advanced advisory and leadership roles.

Program benefits include virtual instruction, applied case work, peer-based learning, instructor office hours, and an immersive, two-day in-person experience at the Rotman School of Management. Those who participate will learn to apply financial planning concepts in complex client situations while also deepening their technical and professional skills.

Designed for experienced professionals seeking an alternative to self-study, the program provides access to Rotman faculty, CFP professionals, and industry experts who offer both academic insight and practical expertise. Learning alongside peers and recognized leaders allows for the exchange of ideas, the development of professional connections, and exposure to new perspectives on financial planning practice.

"The path to CFP certification is about more than meeting education requirements--it's an opportunity for professionals to deepen their expertise and strengthen the value they bring to clients," says Alexandra Macqueen, Vice-President, Learning, Development and Professional Practice and Head of the FP Canada Institute™. "By partnering with Rotman, FP Canada can provide a structured and collaborative learning experience that gives aspiring CFP professionals the opportunity to learn from leading academics, experienced practitioners, and their peers."

Stephanie Hodnett, Executive Director, Rotman Executive Programs, echoed these sentiments. "The Rotman School of Management and FP Canada are committed to delivering education that prepares professionals for complex and evolving environments," says Hodnett. "By combining our strengths, we're able to offer a program that gives participants a unique opportunity to further develop their technical knowledge, strengthen their leadership capabilities, and accelerate their professional growth."

For more information about the Financial Planning Business Essentials Program, visit the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada™

FP Canada™ is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. Through its certification programs, standards, education and public awareness efforts, FP Canada works to ensure Canadians have access to financial planners who meet rigorous standards of competence, professionalism and ethics.

About the Rotman School of Management

The Rotman School of Management is part of the University of Toronto, a global centre of research and teaching excellence at the heart of Canada's commercial capital. Rotman is a catalyst for transformative learning, insights and public engagement, bringing together diverse views and initiatives around a defining purpose: to create value for business and society. For more information, visit Rotman School of Management.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contacts for media inquiries: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected] | Ken McGuffin, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, [email protected]