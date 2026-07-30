FP Canada™ Recognizes Top Performers on the May 2026 CFP® Exam and QAFP® Exam

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- FP Canada today announces the candidates who received the top scores on the May 2026 sittings of the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® exam and QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam.

The following top-scoring CFP exam writers have earned a spot on FP Canada's President's List:

From left to right: Mac Stanley, Jacob Baranowski, Rares (Chris) Serban, Babak (Bob) Khalilzadehnouri, Avtar Hooda

1st Place, CFP Exam --Mac Stanley--London, ON (Sterling Mutuals)

--Mac Stanley--London, ON (Sterling Mutuals) 2nd Place, CFP Exam --Jacob Baranowski--Calgary, AB (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management)

--Jacob Baranowski--Calgary, AB (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management) 3rd Place, CFP Exam (Tie) --Babak (Bob) Khalilzadehnouri--Richmond Hill, ON (RBC Royal Bank)

--Babak (Bob) Khalilzadehnouri--Richmond Hill, ON (RBC Royal Bank) 3rd Place, CFP Exam (Tie)--Rares (Chris) Serban--Calgary, AB (RBC Phillips, Hager & North Investment Counsel Inc.)

The following top scorer on the QAFP exam has earned the QAFP Exam Award of Merit:

QAFP Exam Award of Merit--Avtar Hooda--London, ON (CIBC)

"I'd like to congratulate Mac, Jacob, Bob, Chris, and Avtar for their exceptional performances on the CFP exam and QAFP exam," says FP Canada President and CEO Tashia Batstone. "Achieving a top score reflects your commitment to professional excellence, which is critical to success in the financial planning profession. We commend you on this remarkable accomplishment and wish you the best in your careers."

The CFP exam and QAFP exam are standardized national exams with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council™ Competency Profile for CFP Certification and the FP Canada Standards Council™ Competency Profile for QAFP Certification, respectively. The CFP exam is a six-hour exam consisting of both multiple-choice questions and case-based constructed-response questions. The QAFP exam is a three-hour exam consisting of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the CFP exam and QAFP exam in both English and French. Candidates who wish to sit during the next exam administration can register by logging into their FP Canada accounts.

About CFP Certification

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada and throughout the world and is considered the gold standard for the profession. CFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide holistic financial planning strategies and solutions at the highest level of complexity required of the profession and work with their clients to build a financial plan so that they can Live Life Confidently™. CFP professionals in Canada are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. There are about 17,300 CFP professionals across Canada, part of an international network of more than 230,000 in 27 territories around the world. CFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About QAFP Certification

QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification is the nationally recognized professional designation that supports greater access to financial planning advice for Canadians. QAFP® professionals have the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to guide Canadians' core financial decisions with confidence and help improve their financial well-being. The certification provides the foundational knowledge and skills required to enter professional financial planning practice sooner. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

Media Inquiries Contact: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]