FP Canada™ Announces May 2026 CFP® Exam and QAFP® Exam Results

Of the first-time CFP exam writers, 77% passed.

The pass rate for first-time QAFP exam writers was 78%.

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- FP Canada has announced the results for the May sittings of the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® exam and the QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam. A total of 653 candidates wrote the CFP exam (and 77% of first-time writers passed), while 47 candidates wrote the QAFP exam (the first-time writer pass rate was 78%).

Candidates completed a brief survey about their motivations for pursuing certification. According to that survey, 89% of both CFP certification candidates and QAFP certification candidates reported deciding to pursue certification to enhance their skills and better serve their clients.

Many candidates also cited title protection legislation as a motivating factor. Forty-six per cent of CFP certification candidates and 56% of QAFP certification candidates reported pursuing certification because it is the credential they've chosen in order to use the financial planner title under title protection legislation. An employer requirement was also a motivating factor for 32% of CFP certification candidates and 11% of QAFP certification candidates.

"Congratulations to every individual who successfully completed the May CFP exam or QAFP exam," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Whichever certification you're pursuing, you've demonstrated a commitment to developing knowledge, skills and professional judgment that Canadians seeking financial planning guidance can rely on. This achievement represents an important step toward helping more individuals and families build financial well-being and confidence in their futures."

CFP certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada and demonstrates the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics required to provide comprehensive financial planning. QAFP® professionals have the knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to guide Canadians' core financial decisions with confidence and help improve their financial well-being.

To obtain CFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program that includes professional education, pass a national exam, have (at minimum) a bachelor's degree or 10 years of qualifying work experience (or have held QAFP certification for at least five years), and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience. QAFP certification candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have (at minimum) a two-year college diploma or five years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills remain current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including two hours in the professional responsibility category. QAFP professionals must complete 12 hours of continuing education each year, including one hour in the professional responsibility category. CFP professionals and QAFP professionals must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

CFP certification and QAFP certification have been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as valid credentials for individuals using the "financial planner" title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]