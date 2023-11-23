FP Canada™ launches new consumer website aimed at increasing access to professional financial planning for all Canadians

New site makes it easier for consumers and financial planners to connect while showcasing compelling Life Moments content relevant to every Canadian

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced the official launch of its revamped consumer website, FinancialPlanningforCanadians.ca , which aligns with the organization's IMAGINE 2030 vision of a future where all Canadians have access to professional financial planning and financial well-being by 2030.

The relaunched website is a hub for helpful resources on the value of having a financial plan and working with a Certified Financial Planner® professional or Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professional. It's home to a library of articles written by professional planners that Canadians can browse by Life Moment that span saving for a university education to figuring out how to eventually pass on your wealth.

"Whether they're going to school, preparing for the birth of their first child, emigrating to Canada, enjoying retired life, or somewhere in between, every Canadian can find content tailored to their lives on our new consumer website," says Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada.

"It's a must-visit destination for Canadians of all ages, demographics, and cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds that gives them a wealth of information on the benefits of financial planning services – and on the professional planners who want to help them achieve lifelong financial resilience and well-being."

The site enables consumers to more easily connect with professional financial planners who meet their unique needs via FP Canada's redesigned Find Your Planner tool. Find Your Planner is a database of all the CFP® professionals and QAFP® professionals in Canada, so every visitor is sure to find someone who's right for them close to home.

Life Moments

The revamped site also invites visitors to sign up for a new consumer e-newsletter that will showcase compelling articles on Life Moments and an array of additional topics and will provide insights and updates on personal finance trends and related news stories. There are sign-up options on every page of the site.

"Canadians need this consumer website, which truly serves as an amazing resource for consumers as they look for partners to help them get a handle on their personal finances and begin their journey to financial health," says Nabila Mirza, a QAFP professional in Olds, Alberta.

The site is also a valuable resource for professional financial planners, Mirza adds, because it makes it easier for consumers to reach them than ever before.

"It's a wonderfully designed conduit for planners and Canadians to connect, partner, and get to work creating and implementing financial plans together that will help them achieve lasting financial wellness."

The new website aims to ease the stress Canadians harbour about money by ensuring they can easily and seamlessly access professional financial planning that supports their diverse needs.

Financial Stress Index Findings

Every year, the FP Canada Financial Stress Index consistently finds that money stresses out Canadians more than anything else – and that those who partner with professional financial planners have significantly less anxiety about their finances.

The 2023 Financial Stress Index found that 40% of Canadians who do not work with a financial planner say money causes them the most stress, whereas only 31 per cent of Canadians who do work with one felt similarly. It also revealed that Canadians who use a financial planner are significantly less likely to have lost sleep over financial worries (38%), compared to nearly half (49%) of Canadians who do not.

In the months ahead, the site will feature content on important Life Moments that will include retirement, starting out, and settling down. Whether you're figuring out what hobby you want to take up in retirement, beginning a new life in Canada, or planning your wedding, the new consumer website will have engaging and highly relevant information as you reach those milestones.

What's more, the website provides information on the many responsibilities planners have to their clients and how the FP Canada Standards Council™ protects the public interest, and makes it easier to file a complaint about a financial planner.

Visit the website to learn more about the benefits of financial planning services and working with a CFP professional or QAFP professional. Explore the "Insights" section of the website to browse FP Canada resources, or navigate to the Find Your Planner tool to start searching for a planner near you.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

