FP Canada™ launches first-ever end-to-end education program through the FP Canada Institute™ and unveils reimagined QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification

New end-to-end programming will equip QAFP® professionals and CFP® professionals with technical and professional education from the FP Canada Institute for the first time, while refreshed QAFP certification offers an accelerated pathway to financial planning success.

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, FP Canada and the FP Canada Institute are excited to announce the launch of a new end-to-end education program that offers aspiring Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals and Certified Financial Planner® professionals with unmatched professional education, and now technical education, for the first time. In addition, FP Canada is announcing the reimagined QAFP certification, including a new and streamlined path to certification which creates the clearest journey to financial planning success.

Accelerating careers: Trusted, end-to-end excellence from the FP Canada Institute

The FP Canada Institute is pleased to announce the launch of its new, proprietary technical education, featuring streamlined, direct and relevant course content, created by professional planners, for professional planners.

With the launch of technical education, coupled with existing professional education offerings, the FP Canada Institute is now able to provide aspiring financial planners the opportunity to receive industry-leading education on their journey to certification, directly through the FP Canada Institute, from start to finish.

The first program of its kind in Canada, end-to-end education from the FP Canada Institute will allow aspiring financial planners to achieve success sooner, through a single qualified source.

"As the leading organization spearheading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada, we are committed to ensuring that all Canadians have access to trusted, professional and qualified advice," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Central to this mission is ensuring that all QAFP professionals and CFP professionals are equipped with the best possible technical and professional skills. We are thrilled to announce this new chapter for our organization to support financial planners and the Canadians they serve."

"Given today's rapidly evolving landscape, we are continually evaluating how we can better support aspiring financial planners on their journey to certification," said Alexandra Macqueen, CFP, Vice President of Learning, Development and Professional Practice at FP Canada. "We heard the industry's call to bring more direct and relevant education to the financial planning profession. We are beyond excited to meet the needs of modern professionals with today's end-to-end program launch, and look forward to better supporting aspiring planning professionals with innovative, best-in-class training."

Re-imagining QAFP certification for the modern professional—and the modern client

In response to today's accelerating speed of life, FP Canada is pleased to unveil its reimagined QAFP certification. Designed for the modern professional looking to serve clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being, QAFP certification equips professional financial planners with both the technical expertise and professional skills to provide holistic financial planning advice.

To better support aspiring financial planning professionals on their pathway to QAFP certification, FP Canada is introducing a revised, streamlined certification path that is more accessible, holistic and better-aligned with the specific educational needs of practicing QAFP professionals.

Under the new path, the FP Canada Institute QAFP Professional Education Program has been revitalized, with a greater focus on discovery, plan preparation, and presentation. As part of the changes to the program, a live interactive client discovery component will be integrated into the final in-course assessment. QAFP certification candidates will be required to complete the QAFP Professional Education Program prior to earning their certification, to ensure they have mastered all of the critical professional and relationship-building skills to be career-ready at the time of certification—a key differentiator between FP Canada's certifications and other financial planning credentials.

In addition, the technical education requirements for QAFP certification have been refined to better align with the broad financial planning needs of Canadians today. The updated path to certification will be effective for candidates writing the QAFP exam beginning in May/June 2024.

The result will be a more efficient path to QAFP certification in which certificants will develop the skills they need to help their clients chart a path toward financial wellness.

"Canadians are increasingly seeking holistic planning support and advice that meets today's speed of life, and aspiring financial planners are looking for a professional certification that equips them with the skills they need—in an efficient manner," said Ms. Batstone. "In recognition of this, we have re-calibrated the existing pathway to QAFP certification by right-sizing the educational component, better integrating critical ethical and professional components, adding a renewed focus on relationship-building, and reducing the amount of time needed to achieve success, while maintaining the rigour for which our certifications are known."

Added Ms. Batstone: "We believe this re-imagined QAFP certification will help improve outcomes for the next generation of Canadian wealth builders."

For more information on the FP Canada Institute's offerings and the reimagined QAFP certification, please see our media backgrounder and visit FP Canada's dedicated microsite: financialplanningprofessionals.ca.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not for profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

About the FP Canada Institute

The FP Canada Institute, a division of FP Canada, is dedicated to elevating the practice of financial planning through education and practice support that is affiliated with Canada's most trusted partner in professional financial planning. Well-suited to a changing, fast-paced world, the Institute offers individuals and industry partners a new, direct, end-to-end learning path that integrates technical and professional skills education in support of QAFP certification and CFP certification.

The FP Canada Institute: Trusted. End-to-End. Excellence.

About Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification

Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification demonstrates a financial planner's competence and commitment to high ethical standards including putting their clients' interests first. Certification demonstrates professionals have the ability to offer holistic financial advice for today's speed of life. QAFP professionals have proven they have the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide financial planning strategies and solutions for clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP professionals are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Emily Ellis, [email protected], 905-599-6138