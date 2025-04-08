FP Canada™ Introduces Two New Awards to Recognize Contributions to the Financial Planning Profession

The non-profit's new Emerging Leader Award and Award of Distinction provide more opportunities for recognition.

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ is excited to announce the launch of two new awards, the FP Canada Emerging Leader Award and the FP Canada Award of Distinction. Along with the well-established Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award and FP Canada Fellow™ Distinction, these new awards recognize outstanding members of the financial planning profession.

Introducing the FP Canada Emerging Leader Award and Award of Distinction

FP Canada's Emerging Leader Award and Award of Distinction provide new opportunities to honour deserving individuals, including young professionals. The introduction of these awards aligns with FP Canada's 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

The Emerging Leader Award recognizes Certified Financial Planner® professionals and Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals under 40 who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovation within the profession, as well as a passion for giving back through volunteerism. The Award of Distinction honours individuals who aren't certified as financial planning professionals by FP Canada and have made exceptional contributions to the profession.

"This year marks FP Canada's 30th anniversary," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "It's the ideal time to not only celebrate our own dedication to the advancement of professional financial planning, but also the passion and commitment of those who have truly made a difference in the field. Introducing the Emerging Leader Award and Award of Distinction will allow us to do just that, while providing more opportunities for those who support the financial planning profession, including young professionals, to be honoured."

The FP Canada Fellow Distinction and Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award

The FP Canada Fellow Distinction is an esteemed honour recognizing CFP® professionals, QAFP® professionals, and FP Retired™ status holders who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of professional financial planning.

The Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes profound lifetime contributions to FP Canada's certifications and the financial planning profession. The award is named for Donald J. Johnston, who led FP Canada through its first successful decade as Canada's foremost standard-setting organization for the financial planning profession.

FP Canada award recipients receive well-deserved recognition from peers and industry, and the opportunity to inspire others and help set a standard for excellence within the profession. You can learn more about the benefits of earning these honours on FP Canada's award page.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 23, 2025. For more details and full nomination guidelines for each distinction, visit the FP Canada awards page.

About FP Canada

