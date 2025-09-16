FP Canada™ Introduces Scholarship to Help Grow Diversity Within the Financial Planning Profession

The non-profit will offer the annual FP Canada Diversity in Action Scholarship to individuals from underrepresented groups who are planning to pursue Certified Financial Planner® certification or Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada is excited to announce the launch of the FP Canada Diversity in Action Scholarship, which will provide financial support toward the education of five aspiring CFP® professionals and QAFP® professionals from groups that are underrepresented in the financial planning profession.

The annual scholarship will build on FP Canada's commitment to its IMAGINE 2030 vision by helping to grow diversity within the financial planning profession and ensure that it truly reflects the Canadian population. It's open to women, racialized persons, Indigenous persons, 2SLGBTQ+ individuals, and persons with disabilities who can demonstrate a financial need.

Recipients will receive enrollment in a qualifying education program of their choosing from the FP Canada Institute™ at no cost. Options include the QAFP Certification Program, the QAFP Certification Program for Mutual Funds or Securities Licensed Representatives, the CFP Certification Program, and the CFP Certification Program for Mutual Funds or Securities Licensed Representatives.

The scholarship, which is valued at up to $5,000 per recipient depending on the program selected, is being introduced during an important FP Canada milestone. This year marks the organization's 30th year, making it the ideal time to reaffirm its dedication to advancing professional financial planning in Canada.

"The launch of the FP Canada Diversity in Action Scholarship is a step toward building a profession where a multitude of perspectives are represented, which will help ensure that Canadians can access financial planning that meets their diverse needs," says FP Canada President and CEO Tashia Batstone. "It's an investment in five deserving future financial planners, the profession at large, and the financial well-being of all Canadians."

To apply for the scholarship, individuals must have either completed a postsecondary degree or diploma, or be in their final year of a postsecondary program. They must demonstrate their financial need and intent to pursue financial planning in an essay accompanying their application.

The deadline to apply for the FP Canada Diversity in Action Scholarship is October 20, 2025. For more details and full eligibility criteria, visit the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. For more information, visit fpcanada.ca.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]