FP Canada™ Honours Larry A. Wood with Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award

Wood is a tenured professor at the University of Calgary's Haskayne School of Business, where he teaches corporate governance, ethical decision making and personal finance management. Wood was instrumental in establishing the FP Canada-approved education program at the University of Calgary and has educated hundreds of students who have become financial planners.

"I'm exceptionally grateful to those who thought to nominate me and recognize my passion for teaching," Wood said. "I strongly believe in the positive role financial planning can play in promoting the wellbeing of Canadians, particularly in the current economic climate."

Wood joins an elite group of professionals, becoming only the ninth person to win the award. The award is named after the late Donald J. Johnston, who led FP Canada's predecessor organization through its first decade of development and operation as the premier financial planning professional body in Canada.

Wood has authored numerous academic papers and textbooks, and has extensive experience in helping some of Canada's biggest financial services firms shift from a product focus to comprehensive financial planning. An FP Canada Fellow since 2011, Wood has also participated in the ongoing development of global standards for Certified Financial Planner® professionals. He currently serves on FP Canada's Disciplinary Hearing Panel.

In his career as an educator that spans nearly four decades, Wood has won many awards, which include the Students Union Teaching Excellence Hall of Fame Award from the University of Calgary (in 2018, 2017, 1997, 1986, 1985), the MBA Society Award from the Haskayne School of Business (2003), and the Alberta Achievement Award (1992, 1989, 1988), among others.

FP Canada will make a charitable donation of $10,000 in Wood's name to The Youth Singers of Calgary, a performing arts organization that offers choirs, classes, and programs for children, teens, and adults.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are approximately 21,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

CFP®, Certified Financial Planner® and the logo are trademarks owned by Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and used under license. All other trademarks are those of FP Canada™. © 2020 FP Canada™. All rights reserved.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Satish Sarangarajan, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.fpcanada.ca/

