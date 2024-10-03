FP Canada™ Continues Digital Transformation with Launch of New Website

FP Canada's new website has been fully redesigned to create an intuitive path to Certified Financial Planner® certification and Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the launch of its new website, which makes it simpler to navigate the process of earning and maintaining CFP certification and QAFP certification, and acts as a hub for resources related to becoming certified, maintaining certification, and enhancing professional practice. Part of the non-profit's digital transformation, it follows the launch of its consumer-facing website in late 2023.

Leveraging UI and UX best practices, the new FPCanada.ca features a simplified layout, direct navigation, and refreshed branding. Input from CFP professionals and QAFP professionals informed these updates, ensuring an improved user experience. Specific changes — including bold use of colour and content rewritten in clear, action-oriented language — highlight FP Canada's mandate to lead the advancement of professional financial planning.

By providing an intuitive path for users, the website allows them to quickly understand what they need to do to earn or maintain certification — and grow in their careers. In service of this goal, website content is conveniently organized around the components of FP Canada's certification process: education, exam, experience, and ethics.

In addition, visitors who don't know which certification to pursue can use the new FP Canada Certification Pathfinder™. After answering a few simple questions, they'll receive a recommendation about which certification may meet their professional goals.

A Simplified Journey to CFP Certification or QAFP Certification

For those seeking certification, the journey has never been simpler. Website users now enjoy a new secure account ("My Account") with a personalized candidate dashboard, which provides tailored, step-by-step guidance leading toward certification. They see easy-to-understand certification requirements, next steps, and instructive content, all of which is organized around FP Canada's certification process.

"FP Canada's new website goes above and beyond ensuring future CFP professionals and QAFP professionals are equipped for their professional roles," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "It provides a seamless, end-to-end certification experience — and ongoing support to help professionals flourish in their careers once they become certified."

Maintaining Certification and Enhancing Financial Planning Practice

For CFP professionals and QAFP professionals, My Account is laid out intuitively based on the actions they need to take and the professional goals they want to achieve. Through their personalized dashboard, planners see an overview of their certification status and receive notifications to maintain it, such as those prompting annual renewals.

To enhance their practices, professionals have access to a library of exclusive tools and resources that support them in setting up their digital brands, writing terms of engagement letters, leveraging sample social media posts, and beyond.

Explore the new website at FPCanada.ca.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

