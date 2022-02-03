FP Canada™ Congratulates Top Performing CFP® Exam Candidates

The October 2021 President's List recipients are:

1 st place – Matthew Kaustinen – Thunder Bay, ON (MD Financial Management)

place – – (MD Financial Management) 2 nd place – Christian Battistelli – Markham, ON (Assante Financial Management)

place – – (Assante Financial Management) 3 rd place (tie) – Leon Chan – Richmond, BC (Canada Life Assurance)

place (tie) – – (Canada Life Assurance) 3rd place (tie) – Andrea LaPointe – Victoria, BC (Edward Jones Investments)

"Congratulations to Matthew, Christian, Leon and Andrea for their achievement. On behalf of FP Canada, I wish them the very best in their careers as professional financial planners," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada.

Certified Financial Planner® certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain the certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements, pass a rigorous national exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience. CFP professionals must abide by the FP Canada Standards Council™ Standards of Professional Responsibility, which includes a code of ethics that requires them to put their clients' interests first. There are about 17,000 CFP professionals across Canada, part of a global community of more than 192,000 CFP professionals in 26 territories around the world.

