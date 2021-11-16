FP Canada™ Approved by MFDA as Third Party Accreditor for Continuing Education

Important recognition and partnership with the MFDA reinforces the strength of FP Canada's CE accreditation process

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada has been approved by the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) as a Third Party Accreditor for Continuing Education (CE). As a Third Party Accreditor, FP Canada is recognized by the MFDA to perform assessments of CE activity against standards established by the MFDA. This important recognition from the MFDA recognizes the merits of the longstanding FP Canada CE Approval Program.

New CE requirements for all MFDA Approved Persons come into effect on December 1, 2021. Each CE activity must be accredited by Accreditors recognized by the MFDA in order to count towards the fulfilment of the new CE requirements.

FP Canada completed a rigorous application process to earn approval as a Third Party Accreditor. To be approved by the MFDA, Third Party Accreditors must prove that they have at least five years' experience in acting as a non-profit professional body which administers established proficiency requirements for a certification or designation related to the securities industry, have a code of ethics, and have an enforcement regime which includes a formal, transparent disciplinary process. Applicants must also provide a detailed outline of their CE accreditation policies and procedures, and demonstrate how those processes align with the MFDA's accreditation requirements.

As part of the FP Canada Standards Council™ Standards of Professional Responsibility, financial planners certified by FP Canada (CFP® professionals and QAFP™ professionals) must meet CE requirements to ensure their knowledge and competence remains current. Through the MFDA application process, FP Canada was able to effectively demonstrate the strength of its CE accreditation processes and the many ways in which its approach closely resembles the requirements laid out by the MFDA.

"FP Canada is proud to be a Third Party Accreditor as the MFDA introduces these important new CE requirements," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Earning this status serves as a testament to the rigorous review process in place under the FP Canada CE Approval Program."

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 1,900 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as at September 30, 2021), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

About The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

