FP Canada™ announces top performing CFP®, QAFP™ candidates

1 st Place – Rory Drennen – Ottawa, ON (RBC)





Place – – (RBC) 2 nd Place – Jarrett Holmes – Winnipeg, MB (Ironshield Financial Planning Inc.)





Place – – (Ironshield Financial Planning Inc.) 3rd Place – Kristopher Kibler – Calgary, AB (Flight Plan Financial Corp.)

And the first recipient of the QAFP Exam Award of Merit is Nicole Robyn, from Hamilton, ON (RBC).

"Congratulations to the successful candidates on the 2020 exams. These candidates demonstrated exceptional dedication and focus to score top marks, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic," said Cary List, President and CEO of FP Canada.

To obtain CFP certification or QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements, pass a rigorous national exam and undertake requisite work experience. Once recognized as a CFP professional or a QAFP professional, candidates must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™, committing to always putting their clients' interests ahead of all others.

In response to the pandemic, FP Canada offered candidates the option of taking the exams through online proctoring in November. To provide candidates flexibility and choice, and to ensure their safety, FP Canada will continue to offer the CFP Exam and the QAFP Exam through online proctoring throughout 2021.

The next two certification exams will be held in May and October, 2021. Candidates who wish to write the exam in May can register by logging in to their FP Canada portal.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

