FP Canada™ Announces Top Performing CFP® Exam Candidates

1 st Place – Jacob Toll – London, ON (Selectpath Benefits & Financial)

Place – – (Selectpath Benefits & Financial) 2 nd Place – Kimberley Priebe – Victoria, BC (Odlum Brown Financial Services)

Place – – (Odlum Brown Financial Services) 3rd Place – John Hunt – Vancouver, BC (MD Management)

"On behalf of FP Canada, I want to offer my sincere congratulations to Jacob, Kimberley and John for their outstanding performance on the CFP exam. Passing the CFP exam is an outstanding accomplishment, and we wish our President's List recipients every success in their future endeavours," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada.

To obtain Certified Financial Planner® certification, candidates must complete a series of technical and professional educational requirements, pass a rigorous national exam and undertake requisite three years of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, candidates must abide by the FP Canada Standards Council™ Standards of Professional Responsibility and a code of ethics that requires them to put their client's interests first.

The CFP exam is a rigorous standardized national exam that assesses the competencies of candidates as described in the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. It is a six-hour exam consisting of a mix of constructed-response questions and multiple-choice questions. The exam questions are created by practicing certified financial planners.

FP Canada offers the exam in both English and French, three times a year. The next two CFP exams will be held in October 2021 and February 2022 and FP Canada will determine the number of exam administrations beyond 2022 on factors such as candidate volumes. Exams will be offered both in person and though online with remote proctoring. Candidates who wish to write the CFP exam can register by logging in to their FP Canada portal.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Satish Sarangarajan, [email protected], 416-953-1020

Related Links

https://www.fpcanada.ca/

