FP Canada™ Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan

Strategy sets out a roadmap towards financial wellness for all Canadians

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announces the launch of its three-year Strategic Plan, which lays out key steps to realizing its IMAGINE 2030 goals. IMAGINE 2030 is FP Canada's vision for a future where all Canadians have the financial confidence and well-being they need, along with access to professional financial planning. With the creation of its 2022-2025 Strategic Plan, FP Canada outlines practical steps towards this vision, as well as measures of success that will be used to assess ongoing progress.

The plan outlines five strategic goals, which FP Canada will work towards over the next three years:

Canadians have embraced and have confidence in financial planning as an important professional service on the path to financial wellness. The profession operates in the public interest; is accessible and inclusive; is holistic and client-centric; and remains current and relevant to Canadian society. Industry embraces professional financial planning, always in the client's best interest. FP Canada leads the evolution of financial planning as a unified profession that all Canadians can confidently rely on to deliver at consistently high standards. Governments recognize financial planning as a profession and support its broad accessibility, through appropriate policy and regulatory frameworks.

Central to the three-year strategy is a core commitment to consumers and a conviction that financial planning directly contributes to the well-being of society.

"Our Strategic Plan champions a way forward that improves the lives of Canadians at any age, stage of life, or income level, from all communities and backgrounds," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Whether we're enhancing access to financial planning services or taking steps to encourage greater diversity within the profession, we'll work closely with stakeholders and industry partners to create transformational change."

To achieve the goals of its strategy for the next three years—and, ultimately, meet the objectives of IMAGINE 2030—FP Canada will lead the advancement of professional financial planning by taking these overarching steps:

Strengthening leadership and stakeholder relationships

Enhancing the practice of professional financial planning

Supporting consumer access to financial planning

Increasing consumer demand for professional financial planning

The Strategic Plan is grounded in research validated through consultations with relevant stakeholders and informed by a comprehensive review of evolving trends impacting the financial planning profession and all Canadians. More information on FP Canada's three-year strategy can be found on the interactive website devoted to the Strategic Plan.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as at March 31, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]