FP Canada™ announces the October 2024 CFP® exam results

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced the results for the October administration of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. There were 399 candidates who completed the exam, and of the first-time writers, 75% passed.

To gain a better understanding of candidate motivations, FP Canada administered a post-exam survey. The results reveal that 84% of those who wrote the exam did so to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. Respondents were also motivated by a desire to earn a certification that will allow them to use the "financial planner" title under title protection legislation. An employer requirement was also one of the most frequently cited reasons for taking the exam, with 35% of candidates saying it influenced their decision.

"Congratulations to everyone who wrote the CFP exam successfully in October," says Tashia Batstone, FP Canada President and CEO. "Earning CFP certification is a significant accomplishment — one that will equip you to examine your clients' entire financial pictures at the highest level of complexity required by the profession."

Certified Financial Planner certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program that includes professional education, pass a national exam, have a postsecondary diploma or ten years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills remain current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including two hours in the professional responsibility category. Among other requirements, CFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™ to maintain their certification.

CFP certification has been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

Contact for media inquiries : Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]