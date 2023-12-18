FP Canada™ announces the October 2023 CFP® exam results

There were 456 candidates who wrote the CFP exam this administration.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, FP Canada releases the results for the October administration of the Certified Financial Planner® exam. There were 456 candidates who wrote the exam. The majority of first-time writers (66%) passed.

Following the exam, FP Canada conducted a survey to better understand why candidates chose to write the exam. According to that survey, 78% of candidates wrote the exam to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. Employer requirements also played a significant role in the decision of many candidates, with 42% stating that those requirements were the reason they challenged the exam.

"Congratulations to everyone who wrote the CFP exam successfully in October," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Earning Certified Financial Planner certification provides candidates with the knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics required to better serve the needs of their clients, no matter how complex those needs may be. It's a significant accomplishment!"

The October CFP exam was administered via online proctoring and at 36 test centres across the country. While 36% of candidates chose the online proctoring option, 64% opted to write the exam in-person.

Certified Financial planner certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain certification, candidates must meet a series of education requirements, which include holding a postsecondary degree from an accredited college or university (at minimum); completing an FP Canada-approved Core Curriculum Program; completing an FP Canada-approved Advanced Curriculum Program; completing the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course; and completing the FP Canada Institute CFP Professional Education Program, which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics. They must also pass a rigorous six-hour national exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience.

Among other requirements, CFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™ to maintain their certification.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

