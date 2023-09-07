FP Canada™ Announces TD as Platinum Sponsor for its 2023 Financial Planning Conference

TD will be the leading supporter of the annual Financial Planning Conference in November.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced that TD Wealth Financial Planning (TD) is back as the platinum sponsor for its annual Financial Planning Conference, taking place during Financial Planning Week.

This year's theme for the virtual conference, running from November 21-23, is Connect. Grow. Achieve. Participants will connect and share ideas with like-minded professionals and develop new skills that will allow them to grow their practices and achieve more for their clients. With TD's generous support, which they're providing for the second consecutive year, FP Canada will offer inspiring keynote discussions, engaging concurrent sessions, and actionable insights for all attendees, including industry professionals, students, regulators, and educators.

FP Canada's Financial Planning Conference is part of Financial Planning Week, which aims to raise awareness of financial planning as fundamental to the financial well-being of Canadians. Launched jointly by FP Canada and Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF) in 2009, Financial Planning Week occurs from November 19-25, 2023.

"At the Financial Planning Conference, industry professionals come together to learn new skills, discover professional insights and recent developments, and consider how they can better serve Canadians," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Our platinum sponsor shares our belief that through continuous professional development, financial planners are better positioned to help Canadians achieve financial well-being. We're grateful to TD for returning for a second year to once again offer such a high level of support for our conference – and the opportunities it affords to financial planners and financial services professionals."

"FP Canada continues to raise the bar on the financial planning profession and help provide financial confidence for Canadians, and we are thrilled to once again support the Financial Planning Conference," said Franceen Bernstein, Head of TD Wealth Financial Planning, TD Bank Group. "The Financial Planning Conference supports our planning professionals to connect with industry experts and peers while giving them strategies and learnings they can apply to their practice."

To learn more about the Financial Planning Conference, visit the FP Canada website devoted to the event .

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on July 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

TD Wealth Financial Planning is a division of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

