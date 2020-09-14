FP Canada™ Announces Retirement of President and CEO Cary List in 2021

During Mr. List's tenure, FP Canada has made great strides in advancing professional financial planning for the benefit of all Canadians. Just a few of FP Canada's accomplishments under his watch include:

the establishment of the first Financial Planning Practice Standards in Canada ;

the development and publication of a Competency Profile for financial planners, which formed the basis of the global competency profile for Certified Financial Planner ® professionals worldwide;

professionals worldwide; the establishment of Financial Planning Week (FPW) in Canada , which has become an integral part of Financial Literacy Month in Canada every year;

the achievement of FP Canada's Vision 2020 objectives established during the inaugural FPW in 2009;

the establishment of a formal partnership with the Québec Institute of Financial Planning (IQPF), including a common set of Standards, Definitions and Competencies for financial planners from coast to coast;

the transition from Financial Planning Standards Council to FP Canada, and the creation of its two divisions—the FP Canada Institute™ and the FP Canada Standards Council™;

the overhaul of the CFP ® certification program to make it more compelling and relevant to consumers' needs both now and for the future;

the development of award-winning professional education programs and courses for aspiring financial planners, delivered through an innovative e-learning platform;

the establishment of Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification, to raise the standard of financial planning in the retail market and make financial planning more accessible for all Canadians;

very strong uptake and support for FP Canada's certification programs throughout the financial services industry; and

significant progress, following many years of advocacy by FP Canada, on public policy in the interest of consumers, with legislation passed in Ontario and Saskatchewan that will require everyone who uses the title 'Financial Planner' to hold an appropriate credential from a recognized professional body.

Mr. List has been actively involved in advancing professional financial planning, both in Canada and abroad, but also in working to improve Canadians' lives through stronger financial literacy. He has also been an active leader in the broader credentialing community in both Canada and the U.S. During his tenure, Mr. List has taken on many leadership roles in all these areas, including:

serving on the Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Advisory Panel;

serving as a member of the federal government's inaugural Steering Committee for Financial Literacy;

serving as Chair of the International Council for the Financial Planning Standards Board; and

serving as President of the Board for the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE).

Mr. List has received numerous commendations throughout his career, including:

being bestowed with an Honorary Bachelor of Commerce from George Brown College , the very degree he introduced to the college over 10 years earlier;

receiving the Leadership Award for his years of leadership at ICE;

being named an FP Canada Fellow;

being named a Fellow of CPA Ontario; and

being named to Wealth Professional Magazine's Hot List as one of the 50 most influential leaders in the financial services industry, three years in a row.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'd like to thank Cary for his devotion and dedication to FP Canada and to the broader financial planning profession over the past 15 years," says Brett Millard, CFP, Chair of FP Canada's Board of Directors. "FP Canada has come a long way under Cary's leadership. His many impressive accomplishments are a reflection of his vision and passion for the profession, and for enhancing the financial well-being of all Canadians. We wish Cary a well-deserved break and the greatest happiness and success in all his future endeavours."

"It's been an incredible privilege to serve as President and CEO of FP Canada over the past decade and a half, and I cannot begin to express how proud I am of this organization and of how far it has come in such a short time," says Mr. List. "I am confident that with a strong foundation in place, FP Canada's Board, Executive Leadership Team, staff and volunteers will continue to advance professional financial planning for the benefit of all Canadians in the years ahead."

To prepare the organization for a seamless succession, the FP Canada Board has engaged Amrop Knightsbridge to begin a search for the organization's next CEO.

