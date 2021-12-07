FP Canada™ announces results for the October CFP® exam

More than 800 candidates across Canada attempted the Certified Financial Planner® exam

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced results for the October 2021 sitting of the CFP exam. The overall exam pass rate was 59%.

The pass rate among first-time writers was 66%, while the pass rate among candidates re-attempting the exam was 38%. CFP exam pass rates fluctuate from administration to administration as a result of differences in the candidate population and levels of candidate readiness.

"Congratulations to the successful candidates on their hard work and dedication to challenge the October CFP exam," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "We continue to see strong demand for CFP certification, which is a testament to the growing recognition of the value of professional designation."

Of the 816 candidates who challenged the CFP exam in October, approximately 63% chose to write the exam online via remote proctoring.

CFP certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain the certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements, pass a rigorous national exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience. CFP professionals must also adhere to high professional standards, established by the FP Canada Standards Council™. As at September 31, 2021, there were about 17,000 CFP professionals in Canada, part of a global community of more than 192,000 CFP professionals in 26 territories around the world.

The next CFP exam will be held on February 2 and on February 3, 2022. Registration for the February exams are open. Individuals can register here.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 1,900 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as at September 30, 2021), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

