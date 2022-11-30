FP Canada™ announces results for the October 2022 QAFP™ exam

The vast majority of candidates say they took the exam to enhance their skills and better serve their clients.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the results of the October sitting of the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam.

According to a survey, the vast majority (85%) of candidates chose to pursue QAFP certification to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. Many (52%) also cited title protection legislation, such as the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act in Ontario, which requires those who use the financial planner title to hold a credential approved by the Financial Standards Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Requirements set by employers were another top reason for many exam writers (33%), highlighting how much firms value FP Canada certifications.

"QAFP certification equips financial planners with the knowledge, skills, and experience to help Canadians achieve financial well-being," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Congratulations to those who dedicated themselves to earning their certification – we wish you success in your financial planning careers."

A total of 69 writers attempted the exam. Candidates had the option of writing the QAFP exam remotely via online proctoring, and 34 writers opted to do so. The remaining 35 attempted the exam at one of 15 testing centres across the country. The pass rate for first-time writers was 82.5%.

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements including a two-year college diploma (at minimum), an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program and the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course. They must also pass a national exam and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program—which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics—within one year of achieving certification and adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification, which was launched in January of 2020, is designed for professional financial planners with the demonstrated knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to understand the everyday financial planning needs of their clients and provide holistic advice that suits their lifestyles and supports their goals. There are about 2,000 QAFP professionals in Canada as of September 30, 2022.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as of September 30, 2022) who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Harman, FP Canada [email protected]