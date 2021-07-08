FP Canada™ announces results for the May QAFP™ exam

Pass rate for the QAFP certification exam was 74.7%

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ has announced results for the May sitting of the QAFP exam, held on May 26, 2021. A total of 253 candidates wrote the QAFP exam. The exam pass rate was 74.7%.

For additional flexibility and choice amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, FP Canada™ continued to offer candidates the choice of writing the exam in-person at a test centre across nine provinces, or in a secure environment through online proctoring. More than 90% of candidates chose to write the QAFP exam through online proctoring.

"Congratulations to the successful candidates who displayed exceptional focus to prepare for the May QAFP exam, despite the ongoing challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "The QAFP certification is the ideal launch pad to start a career in financial planning and help Canadians make the right financial decisions by offering advice that fits their lives and supports their short and long-term goals."

To obtain the QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of education requirements, pass a national exam, and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. QAFP professionals must also adhere to the high professional standards, established by the FP Canada Standards Council™. The Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification, launched in January 2020, is designed for professional financial planners who have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to understand their client's everyday financial planning needs and provide holistic financial advice that fits their diverse lives and supports their goals.

FP Canada will offer the QAFP exam over three administrations in this fiscal year. We will determine the number of exam sittings on an annual basis, based on factors such as candidate volumes. FP Canada will continue to offer candidates the choice between in-person or online proctoring in 2021.

The next QAFP exam will be held on October 13 and the next CFP® exam on October 13 and October 14. Registration for the October exams are open now. Individuals can register here.

As of June 30, 2021 there are more than 3,358 QAFP professionals in Canada.

Results of the May 2021 sitting of the CFP exam will be published on July 22.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP certification and QAFP certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

