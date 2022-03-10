FP Canada™ announces results for February QAFP™ exam

A total of 384 candidates wrote the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada has released the results for the February sitting of the QAFP exam. There were 384 candidates who sat for the exam, and the overall pass rate was 59.4%.

FP Canada gave candidates the option of writing the exam in person or through online proctoring. Due to government restrictions related to COVID-19, in-person availability was limited. Just over 80% of writers chose to complete the exam online, while the remainder did so at one of 13 test centres across the country.

"I want to congratulate every candidate who committed themselves to writing the exam," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "QAFP certification can provide a solid foundation for a successful career in financial planning, and passing the exam is a significant milestone on the path to achieving this certification."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements including an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program and the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course, pass a national exam, and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program—which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics—within one year of achieving certification, and adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification, which was launched in January of 2020, is designed for professional financial planners with the demonstrated knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to understand the everyday financial planning needs of their clients and provide holistic advice that suits their lifestyles and supports their goals. There are about 1,900 QAFP professionals in Canada as of December 31, 2021.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 1,900 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as at December 31, 2021), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]